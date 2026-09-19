Speedball Mike Bailey believes professional wrestling offers fans an experience unlike any other form of entertainment.

Professional wrestling has long been compared to scripted forms of entertainment such as movies and television, but Bailey views it as something closer to watching an action movie unfold live in front of an audience.

During a recent interview with WCHS, the AEW star explained how he would describe wrestling to someone unfamiliar with it.

“If you don’t know pro wrestling, imagine you’re going to see an action movie, right? But it’s not on screen. It’s live in front of you,” Bailey said.

“And it’s not just a movie that you’re going to see. It’s a unique performance that is tailored to who’s seeing it every single time, and not only is it unique, it’s going to tell a story that’s going to play out from match to match, from show to show, and all throughout the year.”

Bailey added that one of the biggest differences is the ability of wrestling fans to directly influence what is happening through their reactions.

“And the best part is you as the audience get to change the story. Whether you choose to boo or cheer someone, you can actually affect the outcome of the matches, and that’s the best part. There’s just nothing like it.”