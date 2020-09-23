All Elite Wrestling issued a short statement on their Twitter commenting on the death of WWE Hall of Famer and legend Road Warrior Animal (Joseph Laurinaitis), who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 60.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Road Warrior Animal, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.

Animal appeared as a surprise guest at the 2018 ALL IN pay per view from the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estate Illinois, the show that was the precursor to AEW forming. WWE also issued their own statement, which you can read here.

Check it out below.