AEW’s talent roster continues to expand, with the company officially adding more international star power to the mix.

Alongside the recently announced signings of former TNA Wrestling standouts The Rascalz and Jake Something, All Elite Wrestling has now confirmed another notable wave of talent acquisitions.

CMLL stars Máscara Dorada and Persephone revealed that they have both signed dual contracts with AEW and CMLL. The news was later confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan via social media.

The announcement was originally made during the January 14, 2026 episode of CMLL Informa, where both talents addressed their new contractual status with the two promotions.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Tony Khan also confirmed that Mexican luchador Hechicero—currently aligned with The Don Callis Family—has officially signed a dual contract with AEW and CMLL as well, further strengthening the partnership between the companies.

AEW and CMLL’s working relationship is expected to continue growing, with joint momentum heading into their upcoming January 16, 2026 weekend events at Arena Coliseo and Arena México in Mexico City.

The international pipeline remains wide open, with the ‘Forbidden Door’ more and more becoming a thing of the past, with WWE working closely with TNA and AAA, while AEW continues to establish its’ working relationships with CMLL, NJPW and obviously ROH.