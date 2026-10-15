Tanea Brooks, better known to AEW fans as Rebel, has been named the first honorary member of the ‘I Am ALS’ Board of Directors.

The following press release was issued on Thursday to make the announcement:

TANEA “REBEL” BROOKS STEPS UP HER LEADERSHIP ROLE, JOINING I AM ALS AS HONORARY BOARD MEMBER FOLLOWING SENATE PASSAGE OF ACT FOR ALS

I AM ALS Ambassador and Former AEW Star Living with ALS Recognized for Her Advocacy as Congress Unanimously Passes Extension of the Landmark ALS Legislation, Co-Written By I AM ALS Co-Founder

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 15, 2026 – Today, I AM ALS, the largest patient-led ALS advocacy movement, announced that former AEW wrestler Tanea Brooks, known to wrestling fans around the world as “Rebel,” has been named the very first Honorary Member of its Board of Directors.

The announcement follows final Congressional passage of the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Reauthorization Act of 2026 (ACT for ALS) on September 28, when the U.S. Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent just ahead of the law’s September 30 expiration. Co-authored by I AM ALS co-founder Brian Wallach, ACT for ALS extends the programs created by the landmark law through fiscal year 2031, and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

Rebel joined I AM ALS as an official Ambassador in June 2026, just weeks after publicly sharing her ALS diagnosis, launching a call-to-action PSA encouraging fans to join the fight to end ALS. In her video message, she asked fans to “step into the ring with I AM ALS” and help spread awareness of ACT for ALS. Her advocacy was instrumental in getting the bill across the finish line.

As an honorary Board member, Brooks will continue to elevate her story, lived experience, and platform to I AM ALS’s mission and activate fans nationwide to take action on behalf of people living with ALS.

“Advocacy for ALS is a major priority in my battle, ” said Tanea ‘Rebel’ Brooks, about her decision to take on this enhanced leadership role. “And I plan to continue to fight the good fight with I AM ALS to find a cure and help others get access to treatment.”

In the months since her announcement, Brooks has transformed her platform into a powerful force for the I AM ALS community, turning moments that celebrate her career into opportunities to drive awareness, raise critical funds, and mobilize action. AEW released Rebel Heart-branded merchandise in her honor, including a shirt, bracelet, and Rebel Micro Brawler figure, and Upper Deck continued the effort with a limited edition “Rebel” trading card, with all proceeds going to I AM ALS and Team Gleason. On September 9, AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite aired live on TBS and HBO Max from Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, honoring Brooks and raising funds for both organizations. As the September 30 deadline for ACT for ALS approached, Brooks personally rallied her fans to sign the I AM ALS petition urging Congress to reauthorize the legislation.

“Tanea turned a devastating moment into immediate action, calling us soon after her diagnosis to join the movement,” said Andrea Goodman, CEO of I AM ALS. “She uses her platform, humor, vulnerability and unwavering honesty to make people pay attention, and take action. Welcoming ‘Rebel’ to our Board as Congress reauthorizes ACT for ALS is a powerful reflection of what she has helped us achieve and what this movement is built on: collective power and visibility of the very people living with the disease.”

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