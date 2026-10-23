Taya Valkyrie is officially branching out into the music industry.

After teasing the project for several weeks, the AEW star released her debut EP, titled “Fake,” on Friday, October 23.

The project features four tracks, including “Witch,” “Treat,” “Fight,” and the title track, “Fake.”

Valkyrie took to social media to celebrate the release, encouraging fans to check out her new music as part of her birthday wish.

“My new EP is out now,” Valkyrie wrote. “It’s my birthday wish you all go listen to it and add it to your playlist NOW!!!”

The EP is currently available on several major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

The release marks a new creative venture for Valkyrie outside of professional wrestling.