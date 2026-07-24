It’s official.

Thunder Rosa is stepping away from Busted Open amid the announcement that SiriusXM is rebranding the Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 channel to WWE Radio.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion released the following statement on the matter on Friday:

After four unforgettable years, it’s time to turn the page.

Some chapters in life change you forever, and this has been one of them.

Being part of Busted Open has been so much more than sitting behind a microphone. It gave me the opportunity to share my perspective, connect with wrestling fans around the world, and celebrate the sport that has given me so much.

I’m especially grateful to Tony Khan for believing in me, trusting me to represent AEW, and allowing me to contribute my voice to one of the most respected wrestling shows in our industry.

To Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, the producers, and everyone behind the scenes: thank you for welcoming me, challenging me, inspiring me, and making me feel like family. Every conversation made me better, and every show reminded me why I love this business.

Most importantly, thank you to everyone who listened, watched, commented, and supported me throughout these four years. Whether you agreed with me or challenged my perspective, you became part of this journey, and I’ll always be grateful for that.

While this chapter comes to an end, my journey continues. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to keep sharing my passion for professional wrestling with all of you.

The microphone may be off for now, but my voice isn’t going anywhere.

This isn’t goodbye. It’s simply the beginning of a new chapter.

I’ll see you all very soon.