AEW star Trent shared on social media that he underwent neck fusion surgery on Saturday.

He took to Twitter to share photos and wrote in the caption, “neck fusion surgery went well.”

He was last seen in action on AEW Dynamite on April 21 in a loss against Penta El Zero Miedo.

This setback comes after he was out for three months with a partially torn pec, but returned on the March 31 edition of AEW Dynamite during the Arcade Anarchy Match.