The latest AEW Music project has arrived.
On Thursday, July 18, 2024, AEW Music announced the release of “Who We Are: Volume 2.”
The initial ‘WHO WE ARE: A Celebration Of Excellence, Volume 1’ was released to critical acclaim in 2022, and featured music from several well-known artists, such as MegaRan, Will Washington, Righteous Reg, Max Caster, Monteasy, as well as Wrestle and Flow.
Featured below is the official tracklist:
1. Shut Up And Dribble (Swerve Story) – Swerve Strickland
2. Babe with the Power (Willow Nightingale Story) – Wrestle and Flow & Victory Perry
3. Fallen Goddess (Athena Story) – G1TOTHERESCUE & Flash Garments
4. Too Official (Stephon Smith Story) – Anthiny King & Shokus Apollo
5. Mack Is Back (Willie Mack Story) – Jobo Gat$
6. Sound Off (Trish Adora Story) – Miss Kitana Blade & E.Quipped
7. Bad News N Tattoos (Carlie Bravo Story) – Carlie Bravo
8. Air in the Sky (AR Fox Story) – Monteasy Brinson
9. Embassy Suites (Bishop Kaun Story) – Gram & Cutright
10. Lights, Camera, Action (Action Andretti Story) – TyLee, Teek Hall
11. No Enemies (Prince Nana Story) – Swats & Righteous Reg
12. The Queen (Queen Aminata Story) – Mass Made Hotz & FrivolousShara
13. The Cypher – Omega Sparx, Mega Ran, Sir Tizzy, & Bliz
AVAILABLE NOW!
WHO WE ARE: A Celebration Of Excellence, Vol 2.
Be sure to add to your playlists whenever you listen to @AEW Music
Apple:https://t.co/7wFPbVCVak
Spotify:https://t.co/reWNaSp0Zz pic.twitter.com/cPy4AnwOoH
— AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) July 18, 2024
WHO WE ARE 2:
Lead Producer: @RichLatta32
Executive Producer: @MikeyRukus
Featuring: #AEW World Champion @swerveconfident and the Infantry’s @CarlieBravo
Also Featuring:
Producer: @AlexVazco
Artists: @Teek_Hall, @TheReal_TyLee, @IAmBrinson, @TeasyJones, @FlashGarments,…
— AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) July 18, 2024