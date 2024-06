WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i has been discharged from the hospital following back surgery and is now undergoing physical therapy in Florida, his home state, according to PW Insider.

A few weeks ago, Anoa’i completed a stay in a rehabilitation hospital after heart surgery. His recent back surgery was necessary to fix loose screws, one of which was causing nerve pressure.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Afa a speedy recovery.