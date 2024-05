Afa Anoa’i is scheduled for another surgery.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Anoa’i is set to undergo an additional back surgery next Monday, June 3, 2024.

Anoa’i was just released from a rehabilitation hospital this past weekend after undergoing heart surgery/

His latest surgery will be to correct loosened screws in his back, one of which is pressing on his nerve.

Our best wishes go out to the Anoa’i family.