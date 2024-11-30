AFC Bournemouth and WWE are ready to put on shows tonight.

Ahead of their game against the Wolves on November 30, the Premier League football club has teamed up with WWE to help promote the annual premium live event, which also goes down on November 30.

The club shared a few posts on X that includes a promotional image to preview their own 11/30 game against the Wolves.

Check out the promotional images and video clips below.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage from Vancouver, BC, Canada.