A pro wrestling legend has signed on the dotted lines for a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The powerhouse affectionately known in the pro wrestling world as “The World’s Strongest Man,” Mark Henry has officially re-signed with WWE, marking his return to the company under a new Legends contract. This news comes after Henry’s departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2024, where he had been a key figure both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Ringside Collectibles confirmed the signing with an announcement that also revealed an exciting development for action figure collectors. “Mark Henry has signed a WWE Legends deal which includes new Mattel WWE Figures,” the statement read. The company went on to engage fans by asking, “Which Mattel figure of The World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry do you want to see first?”

With this deal, Henry joins the ranks of other WWE Legends who have maintained an official partnership with the company, ensuring his enduring legacy in professional wrestling. Fans can look forward to new merchandise and potential appearances from the former World Heavyweight Champion as part of WWE’s ongoing celebration of its iconic superstars.