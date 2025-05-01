Carmella has opened up once again about her departure from WWE and where her life is headed now.

In March, the former WWE Superstar made headlines after publicly sharing her side of the story regarding her WWE exit. She expressed disappointment with how things unfolded and suggested she was unfairly penalized for starting a family.

During WrestleMania weekend, Carmella sat down for a candid conversation with The Wrestling Classic, offering further insight into her current mindset and life after WWE. Despite the way things ended, she expressed nothing but gratitude for her time with the company.

“It was a shock in the moment. I didn’t get much notice, and that’s what really caught me off guard,” she explained. “But I’m truly happy. I believe everything happens for a reason. I feel so blessed for the career I had in WWE and I’m incredibly grateful. Now, I’m in a place where I can focus on what’s next and just enjoy life.”

When asked about the possibility of returning to the ring, Carmella admitted she’s enjoying her time away and embracing a new chapter.

“I definitely want a break. Even though I’ve been off TV for a couple of years, I was still under contract that whole time. For the first time in 12 years, I get to just be Leah—not Carmella,” she said. “But it’s hard, because wrestling is such a big part of who I am. It kind of feels like I need to have a funeral for the Carmella character. Still, I hope to come back someday—maybe for a one-off appearance or a Royal Rumble. It’s in my blood, and I’ll always love it.”

Carmella and her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, recently shared more happy news—they’re expecting their second child.

