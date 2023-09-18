Speaking on a recent edition of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson talked about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Why he has heat with D’Lo Brown:

“He claimed he beat me up in the locker room. If D’Lo Brown beat me, do you know what that means? Number one, Vince would be pushing him instead of me. Everybody would have seen it. Nobody’s seen it as of now except for Mark Henry, Faarooq (Ron Simmons), and Kama (The Godfather). Nobody else seen this in the locker room and nobody has heard this until now. That rumor didn’t start until I left and then I left and all of a sudden I hear, ‘D’Lo beat you up.’ I mean it’s unbelievable man. So yeah, D’Lo is on my list and Mark Henry is definitely on my list.”

Why he has heat with Mark Henry:

“He just started talking a bunch of sh*t man once I left. Nobody did when I was there. When I was there, they didn’t say a word to me, but as soon as I left, all these rumors started, man, so I don’t know what the deal is. I think they’re mad number one, they’re mad because I became the first black Intercontinental Champion in history. Number two, they’re mad because they’ve been wrestling for years and years, some of them 14 years and I come in at the one year and get the Intercontinental belt and I don’t think that the boys appreciate that.”

His heat with Booker T:

“Me and Booker never got along. When Booker was in prison, me and Stevie (Ray) were like brothers, man. We fight together. We had so many fights together, man. We were fighting people left and right. Booker never took a liking to me, I guess because I was there for Stevie when he wasn’t.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the quotes)