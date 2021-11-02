During his appearance on Monte & The Pharoah, Ahmed Johnson spoke on the segment that saw Goldust kiss him. Here’s what he had to say:

First of all, I didn’t realize he was gonna even do that. We rehearsed it, and he put his hand over my mouth and he kissed his hand. When we went live, he thought it would be funny not to put his hand there, and he did it real. And unfortunately, some jobber at the door had to pay for it. He got out of there. He got his bag and went straight out the back door, but Dustin, he’s cool with me, man. I got no problem with Dustin.