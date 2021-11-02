During his appearance on Monte & The Pharoah, Ahmed Johnson opened up about his steroid use during his days as a wrestler. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s exactly as it says it does. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you can hurt yourself real bad. It was something that you had to do, basically, if you were going to stay up top. Just about all the boys were on it. They won’t tell you that. That’s a weird one. I don’t know why they would be more open about drugs and alcohol. I took a test, and that’s the only thing I ever took. I didn’t stay on a full cycle on them. So my testosterone level and stuff, I’ve been blessed. Everything is good. Health is good.