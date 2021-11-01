During his appearance on Monte & The Pharoah, Ahmed Johnson referred to D’Lo Brown as being dangerous in the ring. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, I agree with your statements, 100%. There was a match one time when we were wrestling, and he did the leapfrog thing he does, and I wasn’t even in place yet and he went and did it anyway. That jerk-a** boy, he’s not a friend of mine. I will say I probably did work stiff. Honestly, I was a little green when I came in, but the boss is the boss. He puts you in there and says, ‘You do this, you do that,’ or you don’t have a job the next morning.