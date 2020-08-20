Aiden English Addresses Vince McMahon Thinking Fans Were Mocking Them With “Rusev Day” Chants

Aiden English was recently a guest on the Warren Hayes Show where he addressed the story told by Rusev, AKA Miro, about Vince McMahon claiming the fans were mocking them with the “Rusev Day” chants. English wasn’t actually there for the conversation, but does have his own take on what the conversation could’ve meant.

I was getting this from Miro [Rusev] who spoke to Vince directly. But yeah, to be fair, sometimes… I can see… the mind that is Vince McMahon is a very wild place. And so, it literally could just be point face, what it was, or he could have been saying that to try to get Miro, like angry, and like yeah, fire him up. I wouldn’t put it past him. But there would always seem to be this hesitation behind really pulling the trigger on anything major with us, anyway, so I do take as that’s kind of the way it was seen by the boss. So yeah, it was, it was like, what else do we have to do to kind of show people are into this.

Aiden also recalls that the origin of the phrase actually came from a segment involving Randy Orton.

If I remember correctly, the ceremony, the segment wasn’t called, like, ‘Rusev Day Segment,’ the mayor said, ‘We’re going to call today Rusev Day’ kind of a throwaway line. And then backstage, Randy [Orton] goes, to like a backstage interviewer, ‘Hey, Happy Rusev Day, ha ha ha’ and walks away. And that was kind of the first Happy Rusev Day was Randy saying it in an interview. And then after that you’d hear small chants at the TV or on house shows. And it just kept growing and growing and people just wouldn’t stop.

Aiden English was one of many names released during the pandemic as a result of budget cuts. English discusses many topics during the show including his time with Rusev and becoming a color commentator. You can listen to the full episode of Warren Hayes’ YouTube Channel by clicking on the video below or the link here.

Credit for transcript: WrestlingInc.com