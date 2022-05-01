Matthew Rehwoldt (formerly Aiden English) was asked during an appearance on Table Talk about a potential WWE return.

He got over in WWE where he was part of The Vaudevillians and later on the main roster was paired with Rusev. He did it all from wrestling to managing to commentating.

“I thought about this. If I were to go back to WWE, I wouldn’t go back as a wrestler. I would not return as a wrestler,” he said. “This sounds pessimistic, but I know how I am perceived as a wrestler given who’s running the show right now. That’s fine, and it’s hard to change that perception. As a broadcaster, I know what I bring to the table so I would gladly love to work with Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph, and all those guys on all their shows who do such a phenomenal job.” “So yeah, it would have to be under different circumstances. As of right now, and the world can always change, if I were to go back to WWE, I probably would only go back under an announcing service.”

