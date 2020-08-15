Aiden English On What’s Next For Him

During an appearance on WINCLY, Aiden English discussed his future plans. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m talking to a lot of people, a lot of people have obviously reached out and everything like that. So I tell everyone, I am open for bookings. It’s obviously, such a hard times you know most people aren’t running shows or they are very scarcely or under very limited circumstances. So it’s up to them to decide on who to bring in and where. But I am available… I’m talking to a couple different promotions.

In the meantime, I’m embracing a lot of the side projects. I am doing, I’m on the Twitch thing with a lot of the guys. I got my Wrestling With Whiskey kind of side passion project and I’m kind of turning into more content and stuff like that… You know just exploring everything in front of me and just trying to spread my grass.