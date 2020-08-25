Aiden English Talks Falling In Love With Doing Commentary, Credits Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness

Former WWE star Matt Rehwoldt (Aiden English) spoke with The Warren Hayes Show audio podcast to talk all things pro wrestling, including his new love of doing commentary. Highlights are below.
Honestly, I ended up learning a lot more and falling in love with that side of it more than I thought I’d do. Which is why I ended up staying. And I credit a lot of that to the guys I was thrown out therewith, to begin with: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness, because they were both so good at their job. Nigel obviously is funny and knowledgeable and he’s learned his craft on the headset and Vic is just such a solid play-by-play guy and both guys are fun to be around, they took me under their wing there was no, as it’s so often in the wrestling business edginess with the new kid or anything like that, they were so cool and just welcoming.
