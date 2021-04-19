A new edition of WWE 24 featuring Raw’s The Miz is slated to air. WWE Network News reports when fans can expect to see the new episode.
The episode will be airing on Peacock on Sunday, April 25th. Here is the synopsis:
The Miz explores his unbelievable ascent from reality show standout to one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. The A-Lister recounts his WrestleMania main event, juggling his success both in the ring and on his hit reality show, “Miz & Mrs.,” and becoming the man the WWE Universe loves to hate.