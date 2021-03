Earlier this week, WWE announced the lineup of original content coming to the WWE Network in the month of March.

That list included a new edition of WWE Chronicle featuring Raw’s Damian Priest. WWE Network News reports when fans can expect to see the new episode.

The episode will be airing on the streaming service on Sunday, March 14th, which is one week prior to WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, he doesn’t have a match lined up for this show just yet.