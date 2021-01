It’s been known that the WWE Network would be airing a new episode of WWE The Day Of this month, but the air date wasn’t revealed.

WWE’s streaming service will air the episode looking at the 2014 Royal Rumble. WWE Network News reports the episode will be streaming on Friday, January 29th.

WWE has done this previously with an episode focusing on John Cena vs. Seth Rollins match at WWE Summerslam 2015 where Jon Stewart got involved.