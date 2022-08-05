An arrest warrant has been issued for AJ Ferrari, who is looking at a felony charge for sexual battery.

The WWE ‘Next In Line’ prospect allegedly held a woman down in her bed on July 2nd and performed unwanted sexual acts on her. The unnamed victim reportedly filed an emergency protective order on July 5th, and a hearing is scheduled for September 15th.

The warrant came from a detective in the Stillwater Police Department according to documents obtained by the Oklahoman newspaper. The Stillwater News Press reports that a bond for Ferrari was set at $25,000 from the Payne County District Court.

Ferrari’s attorney has told press that he is completely innocent, and that their team is confident that he will be exonerated. As mentioned above Ferrari was a part of the inaugural Next In Line program that started back in December of 2021.

