AJ Francis is going for the gold in TNA Wrestling.

But he doesn’t expect to be in TNA forever.

During a recent appearance on the “Casual Conversations with The Classic” podcast, The First Class member in TNA Wrestling spoke about his current relationship with WWE, and how he expects to end up back with the company again in the future.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Francis said, when asked if getting to work with his friends, such as the late Bray Wyatt, during his most recent WWE run made it worth it. “The second run was worth it, and I’m telling you now, it’s probably not gonna be the last run.”

Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, would go on to elaborate, confirming he was backstage at the recent WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas back on March 11, 2024.

“I have a good relationship with the people at WWE,” he said. “I was backstage when they were in Houston just because I happened to be in town with Bun B. Bun wanted to come to the show, but he was booked. Then he ended up coming with me to TNA, and that was really cool.”

AJ Francis challenges Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship on this coming Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)