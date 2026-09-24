AJ Francis wants another chance at TNA’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet, but he says his place in this year’s match has not been confirmed to him.

Speaking in a new interview with the San Antonio Express-News ahead of TNA’s two nights in the city, Francis said he expects he will probably enter the Gauntlet for a third consecutive year. He recalled reaching the final stage of an earlier edition and said he wants to win the opportunity this time.

“I don’t really know what’s coming up next,” Francis said of the immediate television plans. He added that he is “very much looking forward to an opportunity” to become Mr. Call Your Shot. His remarks express an ambition, not an official match announcement from TNA.

The Call Your Shot prize gives its winner a future championship opportunity. TNA’s October 11 Bound for Glory card already includes Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater. Francis did not say he would challenge the winner of that match or specify a title he would target if he won the Gauntlet.

Francis also reflected on his move from WWE to TNA, calling it the best career decision he has made. He said his background in music lets him build wrestling stories around something audiences already associate with him. He pointed to his feud with Elijah, in which the two fought over music rights, as his favorite TNA program so far.

TNA runs in San Antonio on Thursday and Friday. Francis said he intends to make an impression at those shows while his Bound for Glory goal remains unresolved.

Source: Nick Talbot’s original AJ Francis interview for the San Antonio Express-News.