AJ Francis and Moose have something in common.

They’re the only two “real NFL players” in the pro wrestling business.

That’s how the First Class member from TNA Wrestling sees things, anyways.

The former TNA Digital Media Champion spoke about this during a recent interview with Drop The Heat.

“I’d like to tag with Moose,” Francis said of The System leader in TNA Wrestling. “We’re the only two real NFL players that are actually in wrestling.”

Francis continued, “You know, we didn’t just get a rookie mini-camp tryout, we actually played in games. We’re the only two guys, so that would be cool to be real NFL players.”