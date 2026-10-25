AJ Francis claims he received backstage heat during his time in WWE after a celebrity guest requested to meet him instead of some of the company’s biggest stars.

During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Classic, the former Top Dolla recalled an incident involving Expressions, who is now working alongside him in TNA Wrestling.

According to Francis, Expressions was backstage ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London when he was asked which Superstar he wanted to meet. Despite having the opportunity to meet names such as Brock Lesnar or Randy Orton, Expressions specifically requested Top Dolla.

“When I was in WWE, sometimes you become a victim of your own success,” Francis said. “Expressions, who’s with me now in TNA, I remember one time I got a little bit of heat in WWE because when Expressions was backstage as a celebrity fan before Money in the Bank in London, they asked him who did he want to see.”

Francis explained that the request apparently didn’t sit well with certain people backstage, who questioned why Expressions would choose him over more established WWE stars.

“He could have saw Brock Lesnar, he could have saw Randy Orton, and he said Top Dolla. And they’re like, ‘Why do you want to see Top Dolla? What do you want to see him for?'”

Francis believes the situation reflected how his popularity outside of WWE television wasn’t necessarily viewed as a positive within the company.

“So it’s like I was a victim of success back then that I had fans. And then now that narrative’s completely changed,” he continued.

The former Hit Row member also praised his current situation in TNA, where he feels he has been given a better opportunity to showcase his talents.

“Now, when I’m in TNA, I get an opportunity to show exactly how good I am. And now people are starting to realize how good I am.”