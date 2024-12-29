The backstage area was pretty crowded inside Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on December 28.

As noted, multiple former WWE and TNA stars were among those backstage at the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night. Among them were AJ Francis, Baron Corbin and Bryan Danielson, just to name a few.

Following the show, Francis surfaced on social media and confirmed reports that he attended the show.

“‘One Day Talent,'” Francis began his post on X, which included a photo of his ‘One Day Talent’ pass. “Thank you to Tony Khan, QT Marshall & Shawn Dean for allowing me to see some friends and have a fun night.”