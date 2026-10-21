AJ Francis has high praise for TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva, crediting his leadership with helping move the company forward while also acknowledging his own desire to return to championship contention.

During a recent interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Francis discussed the differences between Silva’s approach to running TNA and the leadership styles of previous management.

Francis believes Silva brings more of a traditional sports mentality to the promotion, particularly when it comes to recognizing talent and their contributions.

“His leadership style is more so of real sports. He doesn’t ignore what’s right in front of his face. It’s a damn shame that it’s been two years since I’ve been a champion in TNA. And Carlos recognizes that.”

Francis went on to criticize what he described as an outdated approach to deciding which wrestlers receive championship opportunities.

“The old wrestling leadership style would be like, ‘Well, he’s still got a lot to prove, but let’s put a title on this guy who’s been here six months who nobody gives a sh\*t about.’ Like that’s the old wrestling style. And Carlos recognizes what’s in front of his face.”

Beyond his own position in the company, Francis believes Silva has brought significant improvements to TNA’s overall business operations.

He pointed to the promotion’s television agreement with AMC as an example of Silva’s impact, arguing that the TNA President hasn’t received enough recognition for his accomplishments.

“I think just the leadership style has changed. I think the old leadership style was much more old-timey pro wrestling and I love how Carlos runs TNA. There’s all these people that have no real insight on how the company’s run or how the great things that Carlos has brought.”

Francis specifically credited Silva for helping secure TNA’s television deal, emphasizing the importance of having someone with his business experience leading the promotion.

“Carlos is the reason we got a TV deal. We’re on AMC because of the work of Carlos.”

Francis concluded by describing Silva as his favorite boss throughout his career, praising the positive changes he believes have taken place under the current leadership.

“That’s huge, right? And so to have someone like that at the helm that I can, I mean I talked to him today, he’s my favorite boss I ever worked for and I think that having him at the helm has been such a big help, such an improvement.”