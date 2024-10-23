A TNA Wrestling star has endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the United States of America.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, AJ “Top Dolla” Francis threw his support behind the Vice President. He wrote,
“Vote ️
@KamalaHarris 4 President
YES on Amendment 3 & 4 in FLORIDA “
The Presidential Election will be held in just 12 days on Tuesday, November 5.
