AJ Francis will host the Houston Hardy Party on September 22, TNA has announced. Queen Sharmell and guests from Reality of Wrestling are also set to appear at the event featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The party begins at 7 p.m. Central at Pitch 25, located at 2120 Walker Street in Houston. It is part of the previously announced Houston and San Antonio Hardy Party appearances.

TNA’s ticket listing advertises an intimate question-and-answer session and several admission options. The VIP package includes seating, a photo opportunity with the Hardys and one autograph from each brother. Priority admission includes a post-show photo opportunity, while general admission provides entry to the event.

Fans purchasing through TNA’s merchandise store are instructed to bring their printed receipt to use as their ticket. The newly announced host and guests apply to the Houston appearance.

Sources: TNA’s Houston Hardy Party update; official Houston ticket information.