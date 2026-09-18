AJ Francis says his issues with AJ Styles are behind his recent challenge to Avery Styles.

Francis called out Avery on the September 3 episode of TNA iMPACT, with Styles accepting the challenge. However, Frankie Kazarian intervened before the potential match could be made official.

During an appearance on SA Live, Francis was asked why he targeted Avery. According to the former TNA Digital Media Champion, it all stems from his history with Avery’s father, AJ Styles.

“I’m calling him out because his daddy is ducking me. I’ve been trying to fight his daddy for years,” Francis said. “We almost fought one time on SmackDown. It ended up not happening.”

Francis then recalled Styles hitting him with a Phenomenal Forearm during their time in WWE, claiming he has wanted a match with the former WWE Champion ever since.

“He sucker punched me, gave me a Phenomenal Forearm after the match. He didn’t have to do that, so I’ve been trying to call him out for years,” Francis said.

With Avery now appearing in TNA, Francis believes he has another way to get the attention of his father.

“Now, because his son is in TNA, I’m gonna spank his son like he should have a long time ago.”