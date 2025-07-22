Tensions appear to be lingering between former Hit Row members AJ Francis and current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, stemming from comments made in a past interview.

Earlier this year, Strickland sat down with VladTV and reflected on WWE’s decision to release the Hit Row faction—Strickland, AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-Fab—back in 2021. During the conversation, Strickland seemingly made a remark that AJ Francis perceived as a shot directed at him, which reportedly soured their relationship.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Francis was asked about where things stand between the two, and he made it clear that everything was fine—until that interview.

“When you have him here, ask him,” Francis said. “Listen, just another perfect example. You will not find one interview of me bringing him up first. You won’t find one. That’s, like, to me—(You were cool, right?) Yeah, we was cool until a couple months ago, apparently. Like, we was cool a week before his interview came out.”

Francis explained that things were cordial between them shortly before the VladTV appearance went public.

“I saw him at Chris Bey—shout out Chris Bey—I saw him at Chris Bey’s benefit show, and everything was cool. No problems. Everything was cool. Then the interview came out. I’m like, ‘oh, I’m just going to clear the record.’ I’m going to just say what actually happened. We’re not just going to talk in innuendos. Let’s talk about what actually happened, and I ain’t talked about him since. Unless somebody else bring him up. That’s just me.”

Francis also touched on the dynamics within Hit Row, revealing that even during the original run, the internal bond wasn’t always unified.

“Oh, no. I mean, we haven’t talked. I mean, we don’t talk. Like, even when we were in Hit Row, there was the three of us and then he was part of that. You know what I’m saying? So, that’s why when we came back, we called ourselves the OG3 because we were Hit Row.”

As of now, Strickland has not publicly responded to Francis’ latest remarks.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)