AJ Francis is bringing his annual canned food drive back to the University of Maryland’s football homecoming on October 17.

The TNA wrestler announced the date himself, calling it his 10th annual drive and tying it to Maryland football’s homecoming. Francis played football for the Terrapins before his NFL and professional wrestling careers.

In a follow-up on September 22, Francis shared a direct donation link for Sarah’s House for supporters who cannot attend in person. His community page also identifies Sarah’s House as the beneficiary of his food-drive work. The Maryland program provides meals, housing and other support to people in Anne Arundel County.

Francis has not set out a detailed public collection schedule in the announcement post. Fans planning to bring food should check his official account for drop-off instructions closer to the game rather than assume that every stadium entrance will collect donations.

The announcement comes during an active TNA run for Francis. In a separate recent interview, he discussed his hopes for another Call Your Shot Gauntlet appearance at Bound For Glory. The food drive is a community project independent of his wrestling plans.

Sources: Francis’s original food-drive announcement, his donation update, and his official community page.