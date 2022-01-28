AJ Francis, formerly Top Dolla, appeared on “One on One with Jon Alba.” During it, the former WWE star was asked whether he wants to continue to pursue music or wrestling:

“The thing is, I never stopped having it be only one thing. I made music the entire time I was in WWE and I will continue to make music,” Francis decided.

“I was doing TV work while I was in WWE and I’m going to continue to do TV work. I think the blessing of all this is the fact that now I don’t have to limit myself to just wrestling. I am very capable of doing a wrestling role for anybody’s company that wants me. That’s not hard to do. I can do it 2 days a week or 10 days a week. It’s up to you.”

“What I can actually do is go out and get opportunities on television elsewhere. I’ve been in Super Bowl commercials. I made the Super Bowl song for the Chiefs. I’m ready to tackle all aspects of what’s coming next by being able to do things that I love that my schedule limited before.”