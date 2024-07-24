TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis took exception to some comments made on the July 23 episode of WWE NXT.

And he’s letting it be known.

The First Class member, formerly of Hit Row in WWE, surfaced on social media to respond to comments made by Trick Williams to Ashante Adonis regarding the downfall of the Hit Row faction.

“My thing is this… why are all you n*ggas talking about ME everytime yall talking to Ashante,” he wrote via X.”That’s not corny to yall?”

He later responded to a fan, stating he talks to Adonis and B-Fab every day, and that Williams brought up something that had not been on WWE television in nine months.

“What in the f*ck are you talking about,” he wrote. “I text Ashante and Bri almost every day. What does that have to do with people mentioning something that HASNT BEEN ON WWE TV FOR 9 MONTHS?”

