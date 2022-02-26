Last night’s GCW Welcome To Heartbreak event saw top company star AJ Gray call out GCW world champion Jon Moxley for a future title showdown.

Gray, who won the Grab The Brass Ring ladder match at “The Wrld On GCW,” dared Moxley to meet him at the promotion’s next special event, Joey Janel’s Spring Break 6. You can see his promo below.

AJ GRAY HAS JUST CALLED OUT JON MOXLEY FOR SPRING BREAK 6!!!! #GCWHEARTBREAK pic.twitter.com/zoJ5PySQLI — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 26, 2022

Spring Break 6 is a two-night event that takes place on March 31st and April 2nd as apart of the GCW Collective on WrestleMania 38 weekend. Moxley has yet to respond to Gray’s challenge.

