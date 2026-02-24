AJ Lee is stepping back into the singles spotlight.

And she’s not pretending it’s business as usual.

Because it’s not.

This Saturday at Elimination Chamber, Lee competes in her first one-on-one match since 2015 when she challenges Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Ahead of Saturday’s premium live event, the women’s wrestling legend appeared on ESPN’s First Take promote the show (see video below).

“Yeah, in over a decade,” Lee said of her first singles showdown in some time.

“A little nervous,” she added. “I got back in in a tag match with the Best in the World. And I had the best tag team in the world the last one. So, on my own this time.”

It’s been a carefully measured comeback for Lee.

After returning from retirement in 2025, she has worked a limited schedule, first teaming with Punk in a mixed tag match before later stepping into the high-stakes WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Now, the safety net is gone.

This weekend marks the third bout of her comeback run, and her first true singles test in more than a decade.

“I keep saying, I’m proud to say I’m the best of my generation,” she said. “[Becky] is the best of her generation,” Lee continued. “So if you put the two of us together, nobody else to help us out, what’s going to happen? Who comes out on top? I really think that I’m going to leave the United Center with the Intercontinental Championship.”

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28, with the event streaming live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

