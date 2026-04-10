AJ Lee is back in the world of WWE.

Not only is she dealing with her own issues, namely Becky Lynch, she has been enjoying some of the other action going on around her.

On Thursday evening, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion surfaced via social media to respond to a post made by WWE on X that included the Asuka vignette from this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

In response to the video, AJ admitted she has gotten into the ongoing rivalry involving Asuka, Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky.

“Been fangirling for Asuka, Kairi Sane [and] Iyo Sky for months,” she wrote. “And I am unhealthily invested in this now.”

As noted, Asuka vs. Iyo Sky is expected for WrestleMania 42. For AJ Lee, she will be defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.