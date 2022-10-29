AJ Lee is currently trending worldwide on Twitter because Cora Jade dressed as the former WWE Divas Champion at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, FL.

Friday’s live event opened up with a Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal to determine who would challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in the main event. Thea Hail won the Battle Royal, but lost to Rose in the main event. You can click here for full results from the live event.

A list of Superstar costumes with photos and video clips can be seen below.

Jade tweeted a pre-show costume photo and tagged AJ, writing, “Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne @WWENXT S/o to my mother @TheAJMendez”

Bayley was also trending for a time due to how Roxanne Perez dressed up as the Damage CTRL leader.

Perez tweeted a photo of her costume, along with Wendy Choo dressed as a sumo wrestler. She captioned the photo with, “I’m still a hugger @itsBayleyWWE

#NXTHalloweenBattleRoyal #NXTMelbourne”

The real AJ and Bayley have not commented on the costumes as of this writing.

* Anna Keefer dressed as a fitness trainer from the 80s

* Cora Jade dressed as AJ Lee

* Gigi Dolin dressed as Chucky

* Indi Hartwell dressed as Orange Is the New Black character Alex Vause

* Ivy Nile dressed as a Purge character

* Jacy Jayne dressed as The Undertaker

* Jakara Jackson dressed as Jessica Rabbit

* Lash Legend dressed as a cat

* Lea Mitchell dressed as Supergirl

* Nikkita Lyons dressed as She-Hulk

* Roxanne Perez dressed as Bayley

* Sarah Baer dressed as Harley Quinn

* Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer dressed as Dr. Evil and Mini-Me

* Sloane Jacobs dressed as Poison Ivy

* Thea Hail dressed as Andre Chase

* Tiana Caffey dressed as a character in a Jabbawockeez mask with blood coming from the eyes

* Valentina Feroz dressed as a nurse

* Valerie Loureda dressed as Lola Bunny

* Wendy Choo dressed as a sumo wrestler

* Zoey Stark dressed as Triple H

Stick that in your pipe and smoke it #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/2HGu2RPPUV — Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) October 29, 2022

omg cora jade dressed as aj lee and roxanne dressed as bayley at tonight’s nxt live event 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/L9fm8mNCVv — chey | spooky szn 🧡 (@womenswrestli17) October 29, 2022

#NXTMelbourne As earned in her battle royale victory, @theahail_wwe earned a match with @WWE_MandyRose for the NXT Women's Title. But with the toxic combination of "Chucky" @gigidolin_wwe and the Janedertaker in her corner, Mandy left the ring still champion. pic.twitter.com/GwfCxT0COx — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 29, 2022

Nikkita: She Hulk

Jakara: Jessica Rabbit

Lash: Cat

Valerie: Lola Bunny Anna Keefer: 80’s girl?

Sarah Baer: Harley Quinn

Lea Mitchell: Supergirl #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/ztK8BBqv0A — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) October 29, 2022

Ivy Nile wore a Purge mask. Tiana Caffey was a Jabbawockeez? #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/yYFN0B3cOt — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) October 29, 2022

