AJ Lee could be wrapping up her current WWE return run after a loss on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Following her loss in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42, AJ Lee was interviewed on the post-show, and appeared to be saying farewell.

“It’s been my favorite WrestleMania experience so far,” she said. “Maybe my favorite match so far. Even though I lost it, I got to have my family here. For a lot of them, it was the first time ever, and what I wanted to do with that entrance was represent all the fans who have been with me from day one; who have been wearing my outfits, my shirts and my shorts and my shoes and skipping along with me the whole way. That was for you. I love you.”

She continued, “I never got to say goodbye last time and I felt bad about that. So this is not goodbye. But, I’ll see you soon. I hope.”

Whether or not that is the last time WWE fans see an active AJ Lee remains to be seen.

For now, attention shifts to AJ’s husband CM Punk, who defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 Sunday on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.