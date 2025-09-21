— AJ Lee and Big E reunited during the WWE Wrestlepalooza post-show.

Following AJ and CM Punk’s victory over Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, the pair joined the post-show panel with Joe Tessitore and Peter Rosenberg. The moment quickly turned nostalgic as AJ and Big E shared a warm embrace.

During the conversation, Big E asked AJ if the love and recognition she’d received for her comeback had been overwhelming.

AJ smiled and said Big E’s words were incredibly sweet, adding, “That was straight to the heart — kind of like when you almost broke my sternum.”

Big E burst into laughter, joking that it had been 12 years since that moment. AJ quipped that this was her “receipt.”

The two reflected on their time together with Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth), remembering how Big E would swing his arms before matches and accidentally thumped AJ in the chest. AJ recalled keeping a straight face back then, despite the hit.

— Stephanie Vaquer was absent from the September 8th episode of WWE RAW, where she was originally scheduled for a contract signing with IYO SKY.

Vaquer later clarified that her absence was not due to injury.

During the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Triple H explained that Vaquer had been sick, which kept her off TV in the lead-up to the event. He said,

“I’ll let everybody in on a behind-the-scenes secret with Stephanie. In the last few weeks, Stephanie has been very sick. I don’t know all the details of what the flu-type thing going on, but she was very sick. It’s why she missed TV and why there was an odd build to it. She was able to feel well enough and get cleared medically to compete tonight.”

Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.