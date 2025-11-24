AJ Lee broke some news during her appearance on What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon podcast, which was released on Monday, November 24.

In addition to Stephanie McMahon and AJ Lee reflecting on their viral past heated exchange during the episode, the women’s wrestling star also discussed the growing slate at Scrappy Heart Productions, the company she runs alongside actress Aimee Garcia.

During the conversation, Lee revealed that the duo are currently writing a movie for Toei, the legendary Japanese animation studio behind classics like Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, and Digimon.

“We just wrote our second feature. I think I have permission to say it,” Lee said. “I think this is the first time anyone’s hearing this. So we’re breaking news. Another example of manifestation. One of my favorite … I love anime so much. And so one of my favorite companies growing up was Toei. They did Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z. And like these things that raised me. And so we are writing a movie for Toei Animation. I think that’s all I can say. But just such a dream come true to be in their office and see like all Dragon Ball Z figures everywhere.”

Lee noted that she and Garcia previously co-wrote the Netflix original film Blade of the 47 Ronin, and said their goal as Latina creatives is to build opportunities and representation for future generations.

The wife of current WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk added that she has another personal project in the works in the form of an original feature she’s considering debuting as a comic book.

“I just wrote my first original feature by myself. I’m so excited,” she said. “I might make it a comic book first, but it’s a horror movie. And it’s like this mental health horror story. It is my child. So hopefully I can throw that out into the world soon.”

AJ Lee resurfaced on WWE programming last week, turning up on WWE Friday Night SmackDown to join the Women’s WarGames team that includes Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Iyo Sky. They will take on the opposing team of Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend in the Women’s WarGames match at this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

