AJ Lee is back.

Following her return on the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the women’s wrestling legend has been the talk of the pro wrestling town.

As noted, AJ Lee’s WWE return went incredibly viral, with over 130 million views across WWE’s various social media platforms in the first 24 hours alone.

On Sunday, WWE announced that AJ Lee would be making her first appearance on WWE Raw in over ten years on tonight’s show, which emanates from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ahead of her WWE Raw return, AJ Lee, who celebrated her 15-year anniversary of her debut in WWE on Sunday, surfaced via social media to make her first public comments since her WWE return appearance last Friday night.

“You’ve had my back for a decade,” she wrote via X along with a photo of her looking at the sold-out crowd in AllState Arena during her SmackDown return on 9/5. “This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos.”