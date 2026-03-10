Bayley has earned the right to challenge for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

The women’s wrestling legend emerged victorious in a high stakes gauntlet match on the March 9 episode of WWE Raw at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

After coming out on top in a match that also included Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, Asuka and Iyo Sky, Bayley has positioned herself as the next opponent for reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee.

The match was officially announced for the March 16 episode of WWE Raw next Monday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

“Bayley WINS the Gauntlet Match and will face AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Title NEXT WEEK,” WWE’s social media announcement read. “What a moment for Bayley and Lyra Valkyria!”

AJ Lee took to her official X account soon after the initial post was released via WWE’s X feed and responded, pointing out that the match between them is one she has been waiting on for over ten years.

“Been waiting for this one since 2015,” wrote the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Also advertised for the 3/16 episode of WWE Raw in “The Lone Star State” next week is OG El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano, and the returns of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

There is also talk of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin returning for the ‘3:16 Day’ WWE Raw.

