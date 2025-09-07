WWE is coming to Milwaukee on Monday night.

And they’re stacking the deck.

Heading into the September 8 episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with a video providing some updates for the show.

Now confirmed for the 9/8 WWE Raw in Milwaukee is an appearance by AJ Lee, as well as The Usos duo of Jimmy Uso and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso with ‘something to say,’ and in-ring action including Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano.

