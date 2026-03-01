“Your winner …and NEW WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, AJ Lee!”

These were the words heard by women’s wrestling legend AJ Lee after a hard fought performance in her first singles match in WWE in well over ten years, which took place on Saturday night in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Following a good back-and-forth battle in the second of four advertised matches at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 28 inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, it was AJ Lee who managed to get her hand raised in victory over Becky Lynch.

With her victory, AJ Lee has become the brand new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, kicking off her own road to WrestleMania 42 this April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

