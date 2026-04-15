CM Punk and AJ Lee recently shared their thoughts on which celebrity they’d most like to see step into the wrestling ring.

And their answers couldn’t have been more different in tone.

While appearing on Complex’s GOAT Talk, AJ Lee was quick to shut the idea down entirely.

“No one!” AJ Lee said.

CM Punk, however, took a different approach, using the question as an opportunity to praise one celebrity who has already impressed inside the squared circle.

“Bad Bunny was a spectacular pro wrestler,” Punk said. “This is the biggest, most recognized global pop star in the world and he’s a fan and he doesn’t want to just come and goof around. He took it seriously and did it.”

That endorsement carried weight.

AJ Lee ultimately agreed with Punk’s take, at least when it came to the Grammy-winning artist.

“I have to support Bad Bunny, but other than Bad Bunny, my answer remains no one.”

AJ Lee and CM Punk are gearing up for title matches at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.